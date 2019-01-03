SDSU Women Roll Past Fort Wayne 85-52

FORT WAYNE, Ind.-A team effort led the South Dakota State women’s basketball team in its 85-52 win Thursday over Purdue Fort Wayne in front of 529 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

The Jackrabbits, 10-5 overall and 2-0 in The Summit League, were led by Madison Guebert with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Macy Miller added 15 points and three steals. Rylie Cascio Jensen chipped in a career-high 12 points on a personal-best four 3-pointers. Myah Selland had eight points, a team-high six rebounds and five assists. In all, nine Jackrabbits scored.

Purdue Fort Wayne (4-11, 0-3) was led by Sierra Bell with 11 points and De’ Jour Young added 10 points.

South Dakota State shot 57.1 percent from the field, sinking 32 of 56 field goals. It also forced 23 turnovers, resulting in 35 points. The SDSU bench scored 35 points led by Cascio Jensen and Paiton Burckhard (nine points).

Burckhard fueled an early 6-0 run for a 9-5 lead to start the game. Miller and Guebert ended the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 17-9 lead.

Burckhard scored the first four points of the second quarter to give SDSU a 21-9 lead with 8:37 to play. Purdue Fort Wayne cut the Jackrabbits’ lead to eight points, 25-17, at 5:38. South Dakota State then finished the half on a 12-3 run. Cascio Jensen sank back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel the run and give the Jacks a 37-20 halftime lead.

The Jackrabbits forced 17 first-half turnovers and converted them into 26 points. They also held Purdue Fort Wayne scoreless for just over five minutes in the first half.

South Dakota State used an 8-3 run in the middle of the third quarter for a 49-31 lead at 4:02. Lindsey Theuninck sank a 3-pointer at 2:58 to push the Jackrabbits lead to 54-33. SDSU closed the quarter on a 5-0 run for a 63-38 lead.

A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter gave the Jacks a 77-43 lead with 5:48 to play. Miller scored six points to fuel the run.

Notes

Miller’s 15 points today now gives her 1,971 career points, 29 points shy of ?becoming the first women’s player at State to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Miller moved into sixth in Summit League career scoring, passing Oakland’s Sarah Judd (1998-02). The point guard is now 306 points short of becoming the ?The Summit League’s all-time scoring leader, passing Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper (2,277; 2009-12).

Guebert now needs 13 points to take over eighth on the SDSU career scoring list. She has 1,550 career points.

Miller broke the school record for career field-goal attempts with 11 and now has 1,437.

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its five-game road swing when it plays at South Dakota Sunday at 1 p.m. in a South Dakota Corn Showdown Series game.