Sioux Falls Ice Rinks Now Open for Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We have had a slow start to winter so far, but the recent cold snap has allowed ice rinks to open in Sioux Falls.

The ice is made during the overnight hours by city workers when the temperatures are coldest. Rinks are open at all six city park locations including Campus Park, Frank Olsen, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman, and Tut Hill.

The city says that they normally open the rinks in mid-December but warmer temperatures made them wait a little longer to open them.

“I get really excited for the rinks to open, as you can see, we have beautiful settings for our rinks. You get to see people come out and enjoy the weather, you know, a lot of times people will say that South Dakota gets cold during the winter,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff.

They say that on any given day, over 200 people will skate at each location. You can find the hours for each rink on the city’s website siouxfalls.org.