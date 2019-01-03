State Ag Officials Concerned With Invasive Insect Found on Holiday Decorations

What you need to know if you purchased evergreen decor from a chain store

If you purchased evergreen decorations over the holidays from any regional chain stores, state ag officials are encouraging you to bag the items and dispose of them at a landfill to stop the spread of the invasive insect elongate hemlock scale (EHS).

EHS was found on wreaths and other evergreen decorations sold at chain stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin this December, according to Greg Josten, state forester with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. “The insect has now been found in South Dakota on wreaths and other live holiday greenery, but not on Christmas trees,” he stated in a press release.

EHS is native to Asia and resembles small, light, yellow-brown bumps on the underside of needles, less than one-sixteenth inches long. It was introduced into New York from Asia around 1900 and has since spread to much of New England, west to Ohio and south to the Carolinas. The insect had not been found on conifers in South Dakota’s region until this recent discovery in the wreaths.

The principal host for EHS is the eastern hemlock, a rare tree in South Dakota. However, it also attacks spruce trees, which are a native tree to the Black Hills and among the most common evergreens in communities and windbreaks across the state.

“Wreaths and other live evergreen decorations purchased from chain-stores should not be placed in compost piles or used as mulch,” recommends Josten. “If these materials are infested, the eggs will still hatch this spring and the young insects will move to nearby spruces. Instead, place any wreaths or evergreen decorations that were purchased from chain stores in bags and dispose in the landfill.”