Teen Killed, 3 Other Hurt in Interstate Crash Near Wall

WALL, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager has died and three others have been injured in an interstate crash near Wall.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a car trying to pass an SUV lost control on an icy I-90 and collided with the SUV and another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car that was trying to pass died at the scene. The driver of that car and two people in the SUV were injured and taken to the hospital.

The Highway Patrol says all of the survivors were wearing seat belts. It’s not known whether the teen who died was wearing a seat belt.