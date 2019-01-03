U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson Sworn into Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Dakota’s lone house seat has officially been filled. Representative Dusty Johnson was sworn earlier this afternoon, but he’s been ready to get to work since the November election.

From growing up in Pierre all the way to Capitol Hill this was an emotional day for Congressman Dusty Johnson.

“Well I think it’s gratifying. You work for 18 months to try to convince South Dakota to hire you for a job, but I don’t know if it really sinks in until you step into that house chamber, you raise your right hand and get sworn in,” says Johnson.

The republican was sworn in on the house floor with his wife and three sons looking on. During the oath Johnson says he was thinking of his boys.

“What a neat opportunity it was for them and for young people all across South Dakota, and I’m excited for all those young people across South Dakota and this country for what we may be able to get done for them in the next couple years,” says Johnson.

This is the first time Johnson has been on the floor while the house is in session. Shaping a new farm bill was one of his top priorities, so he’s pleased with what his predecessors passed.

“It’s historically good piece of legislation. I think part of the proof of that is that it got a higher vote total than it has every received in the U.S. Senate and it got a higher vote total then it’s ever received in the U.S. House,”

Johnson joins the house as part of the minority months after democrats seized control, but he says the bipartisan climate is positive.

“Maybe it’s just in the early going, but there is absolutely a sense that people want to try and find common ground in moving America forward,” says Johnson.

As special as the swearing in is, Johnson says the work starts now.

“This has been quite a ride but today doesn’t matter anywhere near as much as the next 700 days do, and so I am ready to get to work that is for sure,” says Johnson.

Johnson says his next priority is to join a house committee. He’s eyeing the panels for agriculture as well as transportation and infrastructure.