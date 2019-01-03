USD Women Out-scored at Denver 104-99

DENVER, CO… When Taylor Fredrick grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast, the Coyotes were up 26-11 in the first half of Thursday night’s game in Denver against the Pioneers. But the home team had their scoring shoes on and roared back to beat USD 104-99, handing the Coyotes their first loss in Summit League play and 3rd over all in 16 starts. Chloe Lamb led the offense with 23 points, Allison Arens had 22 and Ciara Duffy 19. But a late 3 by Sara Romanowski sealed it for the home team. USD returns home Sunday to host SDSU in a conference doubleheader.