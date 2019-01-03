USS South Dakota to be Commissioned February 2nd

WASHINGTON (June 21, 2012) An artist rendering of the Virginia-class submarine USS South Dakota (SSN 790). (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Stan Bailey/Released)

The Navy’s newest fast-attack submarine, the USS South Dakota, will be commissioned February 2 in Groton, Connecticut.

The sub is designed to operate in both coastal and deep-ocean environments and is the seventeenth Virginia-class submarine to join the fleet.

The USS South Dakota has anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, and strike warfare technology along with special operation forces support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. It is the third U.S. Navy ship, and the first submarine, to be commissioned bearing the name “South Dakota” according to Naval officials.

The first USS South Dakota was a Pennsylvania cruiser launched in 1904. The second was a battleship commissioned in 1942 that conducted blockade operations against Japanese forces approaching Guadalcanal in the Battle of Santa Cruz. She also saw action in the Battle of Savo Island, Battle of Philippine Sea, Okinawa, Iwo Jima and other Japanese strongholds, earning 13 battle stars.

The new submarine, according to the Navy, has special features that will allow it to remain a cutting edge resource throughout its entire lifespan.