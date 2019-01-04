Championship Meeting Boosts Jackrabbit & Coyote Men’s Basketball Rivalry

Both Teams 1-1 Entering Sunday Showdown

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. — The first State-U basketball games of the year in Sunday are officially a sellout and they also have some added intrigue after some of this week’s results.

Though the three-time defending tournament champion Jackrabbit men are the odds on pick to win the Summit again, SDSU got stunned last night in Fort Wayne, falling 104-88. That loss, coupled with USD’s win at Denver on Wednesday night, makes Sunday’s game even more pivotal with both teams 1-1 in Summit Play.

It’s also their first meeting since the Jacks defeated the Yotes 97-87 in the Summit LEague Championship game last March. Though USD has changed a lot since with Matt Mooney transferring to Texas Tech and new head coach Todd Lee taking over for Craig Smith after he left for Utah State, last year’s championship meeting seems to have elevated the rivalry close to the glory years of the Division Two era.

SDSU and USD tip off in Vermillion at 3:30 PM Sunday following the 1 PM women’s game.