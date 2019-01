Feds Investigating Break-in At Flandreau Post Office

FLANDREAU – Federal authorities are investigating a break-in at the Flandreau post office.

Officials tell KDLT News that it appears outbound packages were targeted, but they’re unsure about any thefts or damages. They’re hoping to let potential senders know about any packages that might have been compromised.

Authorities say it’s rare for post offices to be targeted.

The office is back open for business.