New Prescription Policy At All Hy-Vee Locations

SIOUX FALLS, SD- According to recent students, opioids claim 100 lives a day in the us. With this in mind, all Hy-Vee stores throughout the Midwest are now formally taking a stand.

“Just in our own community how it has been affected with deaths and unfortunately it’s that younger generation too. Anything that Hy-Vee can do, as a corporation, to help minimize some of those unnecessary deaths we will absolutely try to do that,” says Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Judy Zachariasen.

As of January 1, controlled prescription medications including opioids can not be refilled more than 72 hours before the prescription refill date. This policy enforces how early a patient is allowed to get their prescription refilled.

Zachariasen explains, “Basically, if you were given a 30-day supply of something it needs to last you 30 days.”

Big insurance companies, like South Dakota Medicaid, have always enforced this policy. However, now all Hy-Vee stores are showing their support in writing. The goal for the new policy is to reduce the number of excess opioids in the community.

“They see the challenges as well. They see the epidemics in these communities and so they’re working with us to help reduce that. It’s not a problem that was created overnight and the solution isn’t going to be solved overnight either,” says Zachariasen.

This new policy also helps the pharmacists keep track of their patients and to see how many times they’re refilling their prescriptions on a regular bias.

Hy-Vee officials say this policy isn’t new, but it is something that needed to be formally addressed.