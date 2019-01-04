Rehfeld’s and Alzheimer’s Association Partnering to Find Cure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s. Right now there is no cure for the disease, but that’s not stopping an area business from stepping up to help find a cure.

The 3rd Annual Art Benefit for Alzheimer’s kicked off Friday. Rehfeld Art and Framing is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association for the event.

Sioux Falls Artist Idali Hall’s painting is up for raffle, and all proceeds benefit the association.

Rehfeld’s owner Matt Jorgenson’s grandmother died from Alzheimer’s and his father currently has it, so he says he’s passionate about helping the organization.

“We’re starting to see a really good positive response to it. It’s a great way to raise awareness for the cause as well as get a great piece of art work into someone’s hands,” says Jorgenson.

Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. The disease robs a person of their memory and personality and eventually leads to death.

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota wants people to know they are here to help.

“It’s important for families to know of our existence, and not to wait to call us or come to see us because the sooner we can get support services available to them the sooner we can provide them education about the disease,” says Kathi Herreid of the SD Alzheimer’s Association.

The artist says her abstract painting resembles Jupiter and she used the color purple for the association.

Tickets to win the painting can be purchased at Rehfeld’s throughout the month. There will only be 200 sold. They are one for $25 or 5 for $100. A drawing will be held on February 4th.