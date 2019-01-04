Scoreboard Friday, January 4th

Scores For Friday, January 4, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 4TH, 2019
NBA
Timberwolves 120, Orlando 103

NBA G-League
Salt Lake City 110, Skyforce 106

USHL
Waterloo 6, Stampede 4

Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 77, Wayne State 71

Augustana 85, SMSU 72

Northern State 102, Upper Iowa 73

Presentation 85, Dakota State 77

Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 81, Wayne State 59

SMSU 74, Augustana 71

Northern State 61, Upper Iowa 42

Presentation 77, Dakota State 74

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 81, Edmunds Central 34

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Redfield/Doland 45

Alcester-Hudson 41, Menno 38

Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Bon Homme 59, Wagner 45

Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 48

Bridgewater-Emery 85, Freeman 46

Burke 54, Centerville 51

Castlewood 62, Wilmot 55

Crazy Horse 48, New Underwood 47

Crow Creek 64, McLaughlin 56

DeSmet 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 75, 2OT

Dell Rapids 65, Chamberlain 45

Ethan 57, Wessington Springs 54

Faulkton 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 30

Hamlin 63, Groton Area 39

Hill City 64, Edgemont 47

Irene-Wakonda 64, Gayville-Volin 42

Jones County 80, Philip 38

Lake Preston 56, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Lemmon 47, Newell 45

Little Wound 58, Todd County 36

Northwestern 68, Florence/Henry 49

Potter County 64, Mobridge-Pollock 56

Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 34

Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 49

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, St. Paul Central, Minn. 56

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54

Tea Area 78, Madison 43

Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Britton-Hecla 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Scotland 37

Vermillion 86, Parkston 59

Warner 59, Eureka/Bowdle 11

White River 79, St. Francis Indian 47

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Baltic 80, Garretson 66

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester 42

Semifinal

Parker 52, Flandreau 41

Sioux Valley 65, Beresford 56

Boyden-Hull 79, Okoboji, Milford 70

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

George-Little Rock 76, Rock Valley 58

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54

Unity Christian 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37

Western Christian 65, Cherokee, Washington 50

Canby 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 64

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, Central Minnesota Christian 46

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 76, Dawson-Boyd 73

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Rapid City Central 40

Brookings 54, Brandon Valley 48

Burke 57, Centerville 22

Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38

Crow Creek 88, McLaughlin 62

DeSmet 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21

Deuel 58, Webster 42

Dupree 71, Tiospaye Topa 54

Edmunds Central 54, Aberdeen Christian 27

Elk Point-Jefferson 40, St. Thomas More 38

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 16

Faith 56, Bowman County, N.D. 43

Hamlin 51, Groton Area 15

Hill City 50, Edgemont 13

Irene-Wakonda 52, Gayville-Volin 15

Lemmon 54, Newell 51

Lennox 61, Platte-Geddes 27

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 49

Menno 47, Alcester-Hudson 46

New Underwood 64, Jones County 21

Rapid City Stevens 58, Pierre 38

Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 31

Tiospa Zina Tribal 53, Britton-Hecla 28

Vermillion 63, Parkston 60

Wagner 50, Bon Homme 39

Waverly-South Shore 73, Leola/Frederick 28

Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54

Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22

Unity Christian 80, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65

West Lyon, Inwood 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Central Minnesota Christian 45

Windom 48, Canby 35

