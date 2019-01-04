SDSU & USD Women Meet Each Eyeing NCAA Bids

Impressive Resumes Boost Both Teams Hopes

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. — The State-U women’s basketball rivalry has been played at a high level since 2013, but with sparkling non-conference resumes, it could reach another level this year.

Last night’s 104-99 USD loss last night at Denver throws a bit of a wrench into things on Sunday. USD is 1-1 in Summit Play while the Jacks cruised to 2-0 with an 85-52 win at Fort Wayne.

As with the men it’s the first meeting for both since March’s Summit League Tournament Championship where, after getting swept in the regular season by USD, the Jackrabbits took the championship 65-50.

This year both teams have wins over top 25 foes and impressive resumes, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see them meet in the tournament for the sixth time in seven years, and we might even see both get into the NCAA Tournament.

The two square off Sunday at 1 PM in Vermillion.

-CORRECTION: The video incorrectly identifies the USD women’s basketball player as Allison Arens. It is in fact Ciara Duffy.