Sioux Falls Police Seize $25K of Meth in “Significant” Drug Bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three people from Rapid City are facing drug charges after police seized six pounds of meth following a robbery investigation in Sioux Falls.

Police say they responded to a robbery call at the Walmart located on 60th Street North Thursday night. They say an employee witnessed a customer attempting to leave the store with a box that was not in a bag and that still had security webbing on it. When the employee confronted the customer and attempted to take the box back, the customer pushed her and another employee to the ground and fled.

Police located suspect’s vehicle near 60th Street North and Granite Lane and made a traffic stop. Police say one of the three people in the vehicle possessed paraphernalia, leading police to call a K9 unit. Police say the K9 unit alerted them to a box wrapped like a present in the vehicle. In the box, police found five baggies of meth all weighing one pound. Police also found another pound of meth in the vehicle.

“This is very significant, absolutely, starting off the year with a six pound seizure. Taking things into consideration, last year we seized roughly 56 pounds of methamphetamine through the whole course of the year. So, I mean we’re already at a 10th of what we seized last year,” Lt. Randy Brink.

31-year-old Joshua Kudlock, 32-year-old Serena Rodriguez, and 30-year-old David Pauly, all from Rapid City, are facing multiple drug charges.

Lt. Brink say the street value of the meth seized is a minimum of $25,000.