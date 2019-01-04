Sioux Falls Sweeps Hoops Doubleheader With Wayne State

Cougar Women Roll 81-59, Men Win 77-71

MEN’S RECAP COURTESY USF ATHLETICS

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Drew Guebert recorded a double of 23 points and 10 rebounds while Trevon Evans had 16 points, including six in the final 31 seconds, as the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (9-4, 4-3 NSIC) knocked off Wayne State (10-3, 5-2 NSIC) on Friday night at the Stewart Center.

USF, which led by as many as 16 points (12:55 to play in the second half), ended a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats and knocked WSC out of a tie for first place in the NSIC South Division.

Guebert scored just three points in the opening 20 minutes and then caught fire in the second half with 20 points as he recorded his fifth double double of his career. A senior from Apple Valley, Minn., Guebert not only recorded his 79th career double-digit scoring game of his career but established a new mark at USF for made three-pointers in a career with 234. By hitting 5-of-7, he passed former USF teammate Mack Johnson, who had 232 from 2013-17. Guebert, who now has 36, 20-point games in his career, hit 9-of-20 field goals and had seven defensive boards among his 10 rebounds. He also had a blocked shot and a steal in 37 minutes. In addition, Guebert increased his career point total to 1674 and is 22 points from fifth all-time in scoring at USF (Todd Kelsey, 1977-81, 1,696 points).

With the score tied late and the Wildcats in possession of the ball, USF’s Evans forced a turnover by WSC’s Trevin Joseph and took Guebert’s pass for a lead-changing dunk and a 73-71 lead with 31 seconds to play. After USF had a stop at the other end, Evans made two foul shots for a 75-71 lead with 18 seconds to play. He was again fouled and sank two more charity tosses with six seconds left to give USF a hard-fought 77-71 win and end USF’s two-game NSIC losing streak.

“This was a big win for us,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who now has 201 career wins. “We battled all night against a very good team. Drew (Guebert) had a huge second half and Trevon (Evans) had some big plays, particularly late. I was proud of the effort on the boards and on the defensive end,” he said.

Evans, who had a pair of treys, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, registered double digits in points for his 17th straight game with double-digit points. For his career, Evans has scored 896 points and registered 39 double-digit scoring games.

On the night, USF was 29-of-64 from field for 45.3 percent. The Cougars made 9-of-17 from three-point range and 10-of-15 foul shots for 66.7 percent. But USF, which has outrebounded every team this season by a margin of at least five, owned a 48-to-25 margin on the glass against the Wildcats. However, USF was hurt by the turnovers with 16 as WSC had just seven. Aside from Guebert and Evans, USF had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists from Milan Surlic, nine points, four rebounds and a block from Chase Grinde and eight points and three boards from Teachloach Pal. Sophomore forward Austin Slater had 10 rebounds while Devin Green came off the bench to provide four points, four rebounds and a block.

As for the Wildcats, they were led by a pair of guards as Trevin Joseph had a game-high 35 points as he made 13-of-20 field goals, including 8-of-11 from three-point range. Kendall Jacks, who banked in a trey and a free throw, had 25 points and four rebounds. As a team, WSC hit 28-of-64 from the field for 43.8 percent but were 11-of-22 from three-point range for 50 percent.

While WSC had a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers, the Cougars held a 14-9 margin in second chance points and a 19-5 margin in bench points.

“I can’t tell you how pleased I was with the play off our bench. We had a number of guys who really stepped up. Devin (Green) had two big baskets; Troy (Houghton) had a huge block and a field goal; and Aaron (Rothermund) had a big three-pointer,” said Johnson, whose team will host NSIC South Division leader and city rival Augustana at 6 p.m., on Saturday night at the Stewart Center.

GAME BREAKDOWN –

After Joseph canned a pair of threes early for WSC, the Cougars took an 11-8 lead when Evans hit a shot from deep and Pal had a lay-up with 14:11 to play. USF continued to find success on the offensive end and with a 16-to-4 run took a 27-12 advantage with 6:48 on the clock after Rothermund knocked in a pair of foul shots. A lay-up by Grinde helped USF hold a 36-22 advantage with 2:40 to play. But then Joseph caught fire. He scored eight points in the final 2:11 of the half as WSC closed with an 11-2 run to draw within 38-33 at halftime.

In the first half, Evans led USF with eight points as USF hit 14-of-30 field goals for 46.7 percent. The Cougars made 4-of-8 from three-point range. The Wildcats hit 13-of-34 field goals for 38.2 percent and were led by Joseph with 18 points while Jacks had 11. WSC made 5-of-12 from three-point range.

After opening with just three points in the first half, Guebert took control early in the second half. He had nine straight points to help USF regain a double-digit lead at 47-33 with 17:29 to play. Later, Grinde converted a lay-up for a 58-42 advantage at the 12:55 mark. But if anyone thought this game was over, the Wildcats had an answer. Over the next three minutes, WSC cut the lead to eight (58-50, 10:11) after a jumper by Luke TerHark.

Later in the half with USF up 11 at 63-52 (6:46, 2nd half) after a trey from Guebert, Joseph again found his rhythm. He matched Guebert from distance and his three with 5:12 to play drew WSC within 69-60. After Pal tipped in an errant shot to give the Cougars a seemingly safe 71-60 advantage, the Wildcats made another run. This time, they scored 11 straight points, including five from Jacks, to force a tie at 71 when Vance Janssen made a basket with 1:45 left in the game.

Then, both teams missed on scoring opportunities until Evans forced the turnover by Trevin Evans of WSC and finished off a play with the lead-changing dunk and just 31 seconds left. The Cougars had two straight stops on the defensive end and with Evans’s knocking in four straight foul shots, USF iced the win and hold onto fourth place in the NSIC South.

Women’s Recap Courtesy USF Athletics

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Jessie Geer scored a career-high 26 points, including 20 in a game-turning first half, as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (9-4, 4-3 NSIC) registered a dominating 81-59 win over Wayne State at the Stewart Center on Friday in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action.

With the victory, the Cougars ended a three-game conference losing streak and moved to 4-3 in lead play and moved into a tie for second in the NSIC South.

In her last league game against SMSU, Geer set her career-best with 15 points. But tonight, Geer nearly doubled her previous high as she had 26 points with three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Geer, who set a team-high for points, hit 11-of-20 field goals and had 4-of-8 from three-point range, all career highs.

The Cougars rallied late in the first quarter to take a 16-14 lead and then put together a 28-9 run in the second quarter to turn the game in their favor. WSC outscored USF, 21-20, in the third quarter before USF had a 17-15 edge in the fourth quarter to take the decision win and pick up its fifth win in 15 match ups with the Wildcats.

“I was really pleased with the way our offense operated tonight,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who now has 203 career wins. “Jessie (Geer) had a really special night and it was fun to see her have another big game. Overall, we had a solid effort on both offense and defense. It was a nice way to rebound and get back on track in league play,” he said.

The Cougars, which will host city rival Augustana on Saturday at 4 p.m., at the Stewart Center, also had 12 points from Kaely Hummel, who was 5-of-13 from the floor but tied a career high with eight rebounds. Her effort on the board helped USF take a 42-37 edge over Wildcats. USF, which received 23 points off the bench, also shared the ball effectively with 20 assists on 33 made baskets.

“I thought we were effective on the boards and battled all night,” said Traphagen, whose team dominated in the paint with a 40-28 points edge and also had a 30-to-10 edge in points off turnovers and a 15-6 margin on fast break points. “We will need to continue that kind of effort moving forward with a big city rivalry matchup tomorrow,” he said.

The Cougars made 33-of-71 from the floor for 46.5 percent and were 9-of-25 from three-point range for 36 percent. USF, which had just nine turnovers, also had six blocks and six steals against the Wildcats.

As for WSC, they were held to just 34.4 percent from the field as they made 21-of-61 field goals, including 6-of-18 from three-point range. They were led by Brittany Bongartz with 14 points while Erin Norling added 12 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN —

With 7:40 to play first quarter, Anna Goodhope, who scored nine points with three rebounds, knocked in a three as USF tied Wayne State at 5-5. With five straight points by Geer to close the first quarter, USF took a 16-14 lead over the Wildcats.

Early in the second quarter, Geer collected a turnover and hit a lay-up and then followed with a jumper from the lane as the Cougars had an 8-0 run for a 20-14 lead at the 8:14 mark. Later, Geer dropped in a lay-up off an assist from Augusta Thramer for a 29-23 lead with 5:25 on the clock.

From that point, the Cougars took off their decision game-changing run. Off the next 4:30, USF had a 17-0 run to take a 21 point half-time lead at 44-23. To open the run, Hummel hit a jumper in the lane and with the “and 1” helped USF to a 32-23 lead. Goodhope converted a turnaround jumper with 3:20 on the clock as the Cougars pushed the advantage to a 34-23.

Then, Geer hit another three and Mariah Szymanski, who had five assists, two rebounds and five points, knocked a three in from top of the key for a 40-23 lead with 1:30 on the clock. Those plays were followed by freshman center Kiara James hitting a lane jumper for a 42-23 lead with a minute left. Geer promptly stole a pass and converted a lay-up as the Cougars had a half-closing 17-0 run and the 44-23 halftime lead.

In the second quarter, USF shot 54.5 percent on 12-of-22 shooting and were led by the spirited play of Geer, who scored a career-high for a half with 20 points, which at that point was also her career-high at USF. Geer, who added six points in the second half, was 9-of-14 from the floor and hit 2-of-4 from three point range in the opening 20 minutes. Goodhope added seven points and two rebounds and Hummel had five points and five rebounds with two assists. Overall in the first half, USF was 19-of-43 for 44.2 percent and 5-of-13 from three-point range. Importantly, the Cougars had a 25-20 rebound edge and forced 10 turnovers but committed just three themselves.

With the first shot of the second half, Hummel knocked down a free-throw extended jumper for a 46-23 lead. At that point, the Wildcats rallied and scored 10 straight points to cut USF’s lead to 48-35 with 7:32 to play. After a number of defensive stops at both ends, Geer hit another three and USF took a 54-36 lead with 3:40 to play. Jasmine Harris followed with a jumper as the Cougars pushed the lead to 58-36 (2:08). After WSC’s Kylie Hammer hit a three with 11 seconds left, Geer had the answer at the other end with a long three from beyond the top of the key which provided USF with a 64-44 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats cut the lead under 20 points at 66-48 (8:13) on a lay-up by Norling. However, every WSC basket was answered in kind on the USF end. With 3:17 to play, Harris, who had eight points, two rebounds and a blocked shot, made a pair of foul shots for a 76-52 lead. A three-pointer by Lauren Sanders with 1:21 to play gave USF its biggest lead of the night at 25 points (81-59).