SMSU Women Upset 13th Ranked Augustana, Viking Men Pull Away From Mustangs

Southwest Minnesota State-Augustana Hoops Doubleheader

WOMEN’S RECAP COURTESY SMSU ATHLETICS

MARSHALL, Minn. – Freshman Jenna Borchers connected on a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Southwest Minnesota State to a thrilling 74-71 victory over No. 22 Augustana on Friday night at the R/A Facility in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball.

The victory was SMSU’s first over a ranked team since Jan. 16, 2015, and its first victory over Augustana since Jan. 3, 2015. It was also just the third win for SMSU over Augustana since the 2003-04 season.

Augustana, which drops to 14-2 overall, 6-1 NSIC, took a 71-70 advantage with five seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from Lynsey Prosser.

Following a timeout, SMSU in-bounded the ball to Abuk Akoi, who then found Borchers in the corner for the 3-pointer. Borchers also drew a foul on the play and completed the four-point play to give SMSU the victory.

SMSU, which won its second straight game, moves to 6-6 overall, 3-4 NSIC. It’s the first time SMSU has won six games in a season since 2011-12 season.

Sadie Stelter tied a career-high with 19 points for SMSU, making 8 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers. Caleigh Rodning added 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Borchers finished with 12 points.

SMSU finished the night shooting 41 percent (28 of 69) from the field, including 9 of 38 from 3-point range. SMSU closed with a 48-37 rebound edge and held a 12-4 scoring advantage on second chance points.

Augustana was led by Prosser’s 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The Vikings shot 38 percent (26 of 68) from the field, while making 7 of 27 3-pointers.

The Vikings started the game strong and built a 17-10 advantage in the game’s opening eight minutes. The Mustangs answered back in a big way, using an 11-0 to close the quarter to take a 21-17 after one quarter.

Augustana opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run to regain the lead at 25-21 and maintained a four-point lead midway through the quarter.

SMSU’s Sara Teske converted a three-point play to tie the game at 31 with 2:43 remaining before Sadie Stelted gave the Mustangs the lead back with a jumper and then later drilled a 3-pointer to give SMSU a 36-31 lead at halftime.

SMSU held a 41-33 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter following a field goal by Stelter. The Vikings would rally to cut the deficit to 49-48 late in the quarter, but a late jumper from Rodning gave SMSU a 51-48 edge into the fourth quarter.

Augustana tied the game at 57 with six minutes remaining in the game, but a 3-pointer by Sarah Buysse put SMSU back in front at the 5:09 mark.

SMSU would maintain the lead until the final seconds when Prosser banked-in the 3-pointer to give Augustana its short-lived lead.

Southwest Minnesota State concludes the weekend tomorrow hosting Wayne State College at 4 p.m.

MEN’S RECAP COURTESY AU ATHLETICS

MARSHALL, Minn — For the second straight game, the Augustana men’s basketball team used an impressive second-half effort for a big win on the road. Trailing by four at the break, the Vikings shot 56% and stacked up 47 points in the second half en route to an 85-72 win over Southwest Minnesota State. The Vikings, who improved to 4-0 on the road in the NSIC, move to 10-3 (6-1) overall. SMSU drops to 8-5 (3-4).

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter was impressed with the Vikings second half and their overall ball security. “We shot the ball well in the second half and guarded decently in the final five minutes,” Billeter said. “We only had four turnovers against a really good SMSU team.”

Billeter now sits just three wins away from 300 in his Viking career, and six away from 400 wins in his 21st season.

The story of Friday’s win is Augustana coming alive in the second half. Starting on the defensive end, the Vikings locked in and limited SMSU to just 4-13 from downtown, 0 free throw attempts and forced six turnovers.

Offensively, the Vikings continued to ride the hot-hand of A.J. Plitzuweit , but also received key contributions up and down the lineup. Matt Cartwright , who is averaging 20 points over the Vikings seven-game win streak, led all players with 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

Plitzuweit showed his ability to score from all over the court, getting buckets inside and out on the way to a career-best 25 points. The 8 assists is also a career mark, and the highest for a Viking this season. Cartwright ended the night with 19 points as four Vikings found their way to double-figures. Dylan LeBrun and Michael Schaefer , whom both had key second-half three-point plays, finished with 13 points each.

Augustana once again controlled the glass, finishing +11 (37-26) on the boards. The Vikings outscored SMSU 15-6 in second-chance points as Augustana moves to 10-1 when out-rebounding their opponent.

Although the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead in the first half, the Vikings responded minutes later. Trailing by one, Tayton Vincent gave Augustana their first lead of the night at 19-18 with a jumper in the paint.

The first half featured three lead changes, but SMSU maintained an early lead. Plitzuweit, who had 14 in the first, scored five straight and made a 38-33 deficit late in the first. By the intermission, Augustana trailed 42-38

Augustana started strong in their first possession of the second half. With time winding down in the shot clock, LeBrun buried a three from the left wing and made it just a one-point game, 42-41.

With the Vikings trailing by two, 53-51, LeBrun hit a floater to tie the game and then Schaefer hit a baseline jumper for the Vikings first lead of the second half.

The good, contained defense kept SMSU off the scoreboard, and the offense delivered on the other end. Plitzuweit knocked down back-to-back buckets as they Vikings mounted an 11-0 run to take their biggest lead of the night, 60-53.

Midway through the second, Plitzuweit hit a new career-high at 21 points.

Cartwright answered an SMSU run with his first jumper of the second half and a 64-60 lead, and the sophomore continued to heat up from there. He hit another pair of jumpers and pushed the Vikings lead to 74-68 with less than six minutes left.

The games final minutes saw Augustana push their lead to the biggest of the night at to 80-72, including a late three by Cartwright to put the game on ice.

Ryan Bruggeman, the leading scorer in the NSIC, finished with 21 points on 19 shots.

Augustana will have a short turn around as they get set to face the University of Sioux Falls, Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Stewart Center.

