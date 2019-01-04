Stampede’s Four-Goal Rally Falls Short Against Waterloo

6-4 Loss Snaps Herd's Three Game Win Streak

Sioux Falls, SD—Trailing 4-0 in the second period, the Herd rallied twice, but came up on the wrong end of a 6-4 final before 5,857 fans at the PREMIER Center Friday night. Sioux Falls tallied three unanswered goals to pull within a goal at 4-3 in the second, but Waterloo scored again in the third to take a 5-3 lead before the Herd pulled back within one at 5-4. That would be as close as the Herd would get as Waterloo sealed the game with an empty net goal with just one second remaining.

Brian Chambers tallied a hat trick in the game while Ryan Sullivan added a pair of assists in the game for the Herd who saw their five-game home winning streak come to an end. Alec Calvaruso started the game and stopped 12 of 16 shots while Jaxson Stauber turned aside 7 of 8 shots in relief. The Herd remain tied with Sioux City for fourth place in the Western Conference with a 16-9-3 mark.

The Hawks were looking for revenge and they didn’t waste much time, finding the back of the net just 1:54 into the game. An initial shot was stopped by Calvaruso, but the puck rolled up on his left shoulder and was batted down in mid-air and into the net by Joe Cassetti for a 1-0 advantage. The Hawks would add to their lead at 14:24 when Cassetti struck again and Waterloo took a 2-0 lead into the locker room, outshooting the Herd 11-10.

It remained 2-0 until the midway point of the second period when things got a little crazy in the PREMIER Center. Waterloo went on a power play 13 minutes into the period and again benefited from a bounce. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Herd over skated the puck on a clearing attempt leaving the Black Hawks all alone in front of the net and that allowed Griffin Ness to send a perfect pass to Solag Bakich to make it 3-0. Just 23 seconds later the Black Hawks scored again and took a 4-0 lead sending Calvaruso to the bench and Jaxson Stauber into the goal.

It took the Herd just 11 seconds to respond as Brian Chambers scored the first of three on the night when he wristed a shot through the five-hole of Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe. Stampede fans weren’t even back in their seats yet when the Herd struck again, just 14 seconds later, when Cade Borchardt tallied his fifth of the season. In a span of less than two minutes, four goals were scored between the teams. Sioux Falls pulled within a goal with just 28 seconds remaining in the period when Anthony Romano fed Chambers for his second of the night and it was a 4-3 game heading into the final period. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 13-7 on the night.

Sioux Falls was hoping to complete the comeback in the third, but the Black Hawks regained the two goal lead 8:33 into the period on a backhanded shot from Matej Blumel that squeaked through the pads of Stauber. The Stampede would respond once again, just 20 seconds later, when Chambers completed the hat trick when he backhanded a rebound in front of the goal and into the net to make it a 5-4 game. Sioux Falls pulled Stauber in the final minute, but were unable to get good possession in the offensive zone and the Black Hawks tallied an empty netter with just one second remaining to seal the game, 6-4.

Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 12-7 in the third period and 35-25 on the night. The Herd finished 1-for-3 on the power play while the Black Hawks were 2-for-3.

The Stampede return to action on Saturday night to host the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 PM on South Dakota Air National Guard night. Puck drop is 7:05 PM and tickets are available through the KELOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede