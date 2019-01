Tea Avenges Championship Loss To Madison Via Blowout

Top-Ranked Titans Roll 73-48

TEA, S.D. — Almost ten months since losing to Madison in the State A Championship, the top-ranked Tea Titan boy’s basketball team gained a measure of revenge on Friday night by hammering the Bulldogs 73-48 in Tea.

Tea’s Noah Friedel led all scorers with 22 points while Cody Brown paced Madison with ten points.

