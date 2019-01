Washington and Harrisburg Both Win in Girls Hoops

Washington and Harrisburg Both Win in Girls Hoops

HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, SD… Peyton Rymerson hit a pair of late 3’s and scored 14 points to pace Washington in the Warriors 46-43 win at Roosevelt Thursday night. Martinez and Hayes each had 17 for the Riders. And at the Harrisburg gym, the Tigers got 17 from Abby Phipps and 11 points/14 rebounds from Jeniah Ugofsky in the Tigers 65-37 win over Mitchell.