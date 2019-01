Washington Road Win Evens Season Series With Roosevelt

Warriors Edge Riders 58-54

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Washington Warrior boy’s basketball team avenged a 64-49 home loss to crosstown rival Roosevelt on December 13th by returning the favor on the Riders home court with a 58-54 victory on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Washington’s Gabe Person led all scorers with 18 points while Roosevelt got 13 points each from Tyler Feldkamp and Tucker West.

