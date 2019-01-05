6th Annual V.E.X. Robotics Tournament Takes Over Canton High School

CANTON, SD- Kids today have the ability to do and create the impossible. The V.E.X. Robotics Competition is a perfect way to showcase their talents.

“Robotics is a chance for younger kids to learn the science-engineering principles,” says Canton Coach and Moderator Jerry Sorum.

4 years ago, Canton Middle School and High School formed an IQ and EDR Robotics team. IQ is a league for kids third through sixth grade and they use plastic materials, like Legos to create their robots. The EDR league is for kids who are in 7th grade all the way to college.

Sorum explains, “EDR is basically the same thing. The hardware is different. Instead of plastic, they build with aluminum. Their ‘brains’ have more options to them then what IQ has.”

12 members of the EDR Canton Robotics team put their best robot against 16 other teams for a shot to compete at the state tournament. While designing and competing is fun, the bigger purpose is to give students an opportunity to explore S.T.E.M. career options.

“Technology is in everything. Your phones, everything that you do has some part of technology,” says Sorum. “This gives kids the opportunity to work with a lot of different facets of that and gives them the skills to (maybe) pursue a career later on.”

7th graders Ryan Kuper and Pierce Mastalir say what they’ve learned goes beyond robots and hardware.

“It teaches kids to get along and team work. It’s really just a big, fun team building experience,” says Kuper.

Mastalir adds, “I enjoy doing it because my friends are here with me. We can have fun, we can talk, we can build, and we can compete against each other.”

The winner of this tournament will have a chance to compete in the State Tournament in February. The winner of that tournament will head to the World Tournament in Kentucky at the end of April.