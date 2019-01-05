BAREFOOT CLASSIC-Justin Hohn’s Triple-Double Leads Tea Over Cambridge-Isanti

Titans Wins 68-50
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Tea Area’s Justin Hohn had himself a night at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The senior went off for a triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists) to lead the top-ranked Titans to a 68-50 victory over Cambridge-Isantie (MN) in the Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic.  Ethan Friedel was Tea’s top scorer with 21 points while Kade Stearns also added 15.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

