BAREFOOT CLASSIC-Justin Hohn’s Triple-Double Leads Tea Over Cambridge-Isanti

Titans Wins 68-50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tea Area’s Justin Hohn had himself a night at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The senior went off for a triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists) to lead the top-ranked Titans to a 68-50 victory over Cambridge-Isantie (MN) in the Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic. Ethan Friedel was Tea’s top scorer with 21 points while Kade Stearns also added 15.

