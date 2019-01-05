BAREFOOT CLASSIC: Viborg-Hurley Drops Groton

Cougars Improve To 7-1 With 61-48 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Viborg-Hurley boy’s basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 61-48 victory at the Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

V-H’s Brodee Sherman led all scorers with 26 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Gradee Sherman added 15 points and Grant Mikkelsen scored 12. Jonathan Doeden, Kaden Kurtz and Treyton Diegel each scored 14 points for Groton.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!