Morningside Men March Past Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Scoring the first 10 points as part of a 27-3 game-opening run helped National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II second-ranked Morningside College soar in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Saturday, Jan. 5.

The Mustangs, rebounding from a midweek loss at the hands of Dakota Wesleyan University, didn’t allow many open offensive chances for the visiting Mount Marty Lancers. Head coach Jim Sykes‘ charges didn’t allow the visitors to reach double digits until the midway part of the first half, upping the lead at every turn in route to a decisive 94-49 victory in front of 700 happy fans at Allee Gymnasium inside the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.

“We just wanted to see a more intense effort on both sides of the ball (after Wednesday’s loss),” the Maroon skipper said. “Myself and our coaching staff wanted to see guys cutting harder for the ball, making the good pass, taking good shots … all the way down the line.

“It’s just like it’s been all year,” he added. “It has to start with defense. When we get out and guard tough, it leads us to more opportunities on offense.”

A quick check of the final boxscore proved Sykes’ point. Twenty-one Lancer turnovers led to 28 Mustang points. Beyond that, a 38-29 advantage off the boards led to a 21-5 second-chance points margin and helped fuel a 48-22 runaway in the paint for the home team.

Junior forward/center Tyler Borchers (JR/Le Mars, IA ) (LeMars, Iowa) led Morningside in several statistical categories including points (14), rebounds (seven) and blocked shots (two). He even got his name in the assist and steal sections with two of each. Senior guard Brody Egger (SR/Urbandale, IA) (Urbandale, Iowa) drilled three treys in route to a 13-point late afternoon, and sophomore guard Zach Imig (SO/Gretna, NE ) (Gretna, Neb.) tallied his usual steady line with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Sophomore forward/center Trey Brown (SO/Gretna, NE ) (Gretna, Neb.) nearly produced a double-double to guide the bench totals, winding up with nine points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

Improving to 15-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference, Mside gets set for the second half of league play to begin Saturday, Jan. 12. Dordt College visits Sioux City for a men’s and women’s doubleheader.

“The intensity needs to continue,” Sykes stated as he looked ahead. “I think (the coaching staff) has gotten (the team’s) attention. There was some need for stepping things up but today is only the first step (in that direction).”

