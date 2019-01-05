Puck Luck With Stampede As They Fight Off Des Moines

Herd Win Wild 3-2 Game

Sioux Falls, SD—Anthony Romano tallied the eventual game winning goal in the third period and Alec Calvaruso stopped 23 of 25 shots in goal as the Stampede stopped Des Moines 3-2 Saturday night before 6,248 fans at the PREMIER Center. The win moved the Herd (17-9-3) into sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference. Sioux Falls earned their 10th win on home ice this season and have now won six of their last seven games at the PREMIER Center.

After a slow start on Friday, the Herd talked before the game about getting off to a much better start on Saturday and they did just that. Ryan Johnson tallied his second goal of the season just 1:14 into the game. Johnson fired a shot from the left point that missed the net and bounced off the back board and bounced off the leg of Des Moines goaltender Roman Durny and into the net for a 1-0 lead. Des Moines would respond at 6:16 when Reed Lebster to Kaden Bohlsen who snuck in alone between the circle and backhanded a shot past Stampede goaltender Alec Calvaruso to tie the game 1-1. The Bucs outshot the Herd 12-9 in the period.

Things headed up in the second as both teams exchanged some nice hits and the intensity level increased between the two teams. Yet it remained a tie game until the 15:38 mark when Max Crozier tallied his fifth goal of the season on the power play. Crozier crossed the blue line and wristed a shot on net that bounced under the glove of Durny and into the net for a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls outshot Des Moines 10-7 in the period.

The Bucs would even things up just 3:18 into the period on a lucky bounce of their own. Scooter Brickey fired a shot from the right point that deflected off a Stampede stick and bounced over the shoulder of Calvaruso and into the net to make it a 2-2 game. It didn’t take the Stampede long to respond, however. The Herd would get a power play chance and took advantage of it again. Jamie Krannila sent a pass to the bottom of the right circle where Anthony Romano took the puck and skated right in front of the Des Moines and slid the puck right through the pads to give the Herd a 3-2 advantage.

Des Moines tried to battle back, but Calvaruso was outstanding between the pipes and the Stampede defense stood strong. The Bucs pulled Durny in the final minute, but weren’t able to get the look they needed and the Stampede earned the 3-2 victory. Sioux Falls outshot the Bucs 10-6 in the period and 29-25 in the game. The Herd finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play while the Bucs were 0-for-5.

The Stampede return to action next weekend when they continue their six-game homestand with games versus Omaha and Sioux City, Friday and Saturday night. Friday night is Faith and Family Night, presented by Restoration Generation. Saturday is Hockey Day South Dakota with the Sioux Falls Flyers Bantam A team playing Brookings at 12:15, the Flyers boys varsity team playing Brookings at 2:15 PM and the Stampede game at 7:05 PM. Tickets for all the games are on sale through the PREMIER Center or any Ticketmaster outlet.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede