Scoreboard Saturday, January 5th

Saturday, January 5th

Scores For Saturday, January 5, 2019
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.   —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 4, Ottawa 3

USHL
Stampede 3, Des Moines 2

Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 77, Augustana 73

Northern State 79, Winona State 68

Wayne State 75, SMSU 68

Northwestern 76, Concordia 59

Morningside 94, Mount Marty 49

Doane 61, Dordt 59

Dakota State 71, Dickinson State 62

Bellevue 63, Presentation 55

Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 65, Augustana 60

Wayne State 76, SMSU 74

Winona State 58, Northern State 37

Dakota Wesleyan 84, Saint Marry 55

Concordia 93, Northwestern 85

Dordt 86, Doane 69

Morningside 89, Mount Marty 63

Dakota STate 83, Dickinson State 74

Bellevue 69, Presentation 55

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Ipswich 46

Bennett County 52, Wall 50

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Colman-Egan 57

Britton-Hecla 63, Castlewood 60

Canistota 59, Parkston 43

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wilmot 40

Corsica/Stickney 71, Wagner 37

Douglas 46, Spearfish 36

Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Alcester-Hudson 37

Faith 62, Harding County 38

Faulkton 57, Eureka/Bowdle 22

Florence/Henry 62, Deubrook 48

Kimball/White Lake 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54

Leola/Frederick 66, Waubay/Summit 48

Newell 65, McIntosh 44

Philip 54, Oelrichs 51

Potter County 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64

Rapid City Central 38, Pierre 29

Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 39

Red Cloud 51, Belle Fourche 40

Redfield/Doland 57, Lake Preston 35

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Unity Christian, Iowa 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 53

St. Paul Central, Minn. 70, Lennox 64

Sully Buttes 59, James Valley Christian 45

Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Dupree 40

Winner 66, Gregory 48

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship

Parker 63, Sioux Valley 50

Fifth Place

Baltic 74, McCook Central/Montrose 73

Seventh Place

Chester 59, Garretson 43

Western Christian 52, Worthington, Minn. 51

Jackson County Central 80, Pipestone 66

Luverne 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56

Marshall 77, Mankato West 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 52, Marty Indian 22

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Wilmot 25

Corsica/Stickney 63, Wagner 46

Douglas 52, Spearfish 34

Faulkton 60, Eureka/Bowdle 22

Mitchell 67, Huron 46

Mitchell Christian 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Newell 54, McIntosh 34

Rapid City Central 48, Pierre 36

Rapid City Christian 50, Jones County 17

Rapid City Stevens 59, Aberdeen Central 54

Sioux County, Neb. 41, Edgemont 32

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Unity Christian, Iowa 49

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Yankton 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Watertown 25

St. Thomas More 56, Tea Area 46, OT

Sully Buttes 58, James Valley Christian 21

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Kimball/White Lake 36

Wall 50, Bennett County 34

Waubay/Summit 58, Leola/Frederick 20

Winner 73, Gregory 27

CNOS Foundation Classic

West Monona, Iowa 48, Dakota Valley 45

Redfield Pheasant Classic

Langford 59, Wessington Springs 25

Western Christian 75, Worthington, Minn. 56

Luverne 68, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 26

Pipestone 63, Jackson County Central 52

H.S. Wrestling
Mid Dakota Monster
Team Standings
1.  Pierre (322.5)

2.  Winner (283.5)

3.  Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (183)

4.  Custer (176)

5.  McCook Central/Montrose (149)

Miller/Highmore/Harrold Invitational
Team Standings
1.  Burke/Gregory (211)

2.  Philip (187.5)

3.  Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington (167)

4.  Redfield (143))

5.  Wagner (141.5)

West Sioux Invite
Team Standings
1.  West Sioux (266)

2.  Brookings (190.5)

3.  Central Lyon/Georges-Little Rock (189.5)

4.  LeMars (152)

5.  Spencer (133.5)

H.S. Gymnastics
Brookings Invite
1.  Watertown (143.950)

2.  Mitchell (143.300)

3.  Brookings (135.175)

4.  Pierre (133.725)

5.  Madison (132.025)

Categories: Sports

