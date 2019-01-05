Scoreboard Saturday, January 5th
Scores For Saturday, January 5, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 4, Ottawa 3
USHL
Stampede 3, Des Moines 2
Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 77, Augustana 73
Northern State 79, Winona State 68
Wayne State 75, SMSU 68
Northwestern 76, Concordia 59
Morningside 94, Mount Marty 49
Doane 61, Dordt 59
Dakota State 71, Dickinson State 62
Bellevue 63, Presentation 55
Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 65, Augustana 60
Wayne State 76, SMSU 74
Winona State 58, Northern State 37
Dakota Wesleyan 84, Saint Marry 55
Concordia 93, Northwestern 85
Dordt 86, Doane 69
Morningside 89, Mount Marty 63
Dakota STate 83, Dickinson State 74
Bellevue 69, Presentation 55
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Ipswich 46
Bennett County 52, Wall 50
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Colman-Egan 57
Britton-Hecla 63, Castlewood 60
Canistota 59, Parkston 43
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wilmot 40
Corsica/Stickney 71, Wagner 37
Douglas 46, Spearfish 36
Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33
Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Alcester-Hudson 37
Faith 62, Harding County 38
Faulkton 57, Eureka/Bowdle 22
Florence/Henry 62, Deubrook 48
Kimball/White Lake 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54
Leola/Frederick 66, Waubay/Summit 48
Newell 65, McIntosh 44
Philip 54, Oelrichs 51
Potter County 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64
Rapid City Central 38, Pierre 29
Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 39
Red Cloud 51, Belle Fourche 40
Redfield/Doland 57, Lake Preston 35
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Unity Christian, Iowa 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 53
St. Paul Central, Minn. 70, Lennox 64
Sully Buttes 59, James Valley Christian 45
Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Dupree 40
Winner 66, Gregory 48
Big East Conference Tournament
Championship
Parker 63, Sioux Valley 50
Fifth Place
Baltic 74, McCook Central/Montrose 73
Seventh Place
Chester 59, Garretson 43
Western Christian 52, Worthington, Minn. 51
Jackson County Central 80, Pipestone 66
Luverne 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56
Marshall 77, Mankato West 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 52, Marty Indian 22
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Wilmot 25
Corsica/Stickney 63, Wagner 46
Douglas 52, Spearfish 34
Faulkton 60, Eureka/Bowdle 22
Mitchell 67, Huron 46
Mitchell Christian 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 20
Newell 54, McIntosh 34
Rapid City Central 48, Pierre 36
Rapid City Christian 50, Jones County 17
Rapid City Stevens 59, Aberdeen Central 54
Sioux County, Neb. 41, Edgemont 32
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Unity Christian, Iowa 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Yankton 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Watertown 25
St. Thomas More 56, Tea Area 46, OT
Sully Buttes 58, James Valley Christian 21
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Kimball/White Lake 36
Wall 50, Bennett County 34
Waubay/Summit 58, Leola/Frederick 20
Winner 73, Gregory 27
CNOS Foundation Classic
West Monona, Iowa 48, Dakota Valley 45
Redfield Pheasant Classic
Langford 59, Wessington Springs 25
Western Christian 75, Worthington, Minn. 56
Luverne 68, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 26
Pipestone 63, Jackson County Central 52
H.S. Wrestling
Mid Dakota Monster
Team Standings
1. Pierre (322.5)
2. Winner (283.5)
3. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (183)
4. Custer (176)
5. McCook Central/Montrose (149)
Miller/Highmore/Harrold Invitational
Team Standings
1. Burke/Gregory (211)
2. Philip (187.5)
3. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington (167)
4. Redfield (143))
5. Wagner (141.5)
West Sioux Invite
Team Standings
1. West Sioux (266)
2. Brookings (190.5)
3. Central Lyon/Georges-Little Rock (189.5)
4. LeMars (152)
5. Spencer (133.5)
H.S. Gymnastics
Brookings Invite
1. Watertown (143.950)
2. Mitchell (143.300)
3. Brookings (135.175)
4. Pierre (133.725)
5. Madison (132.025)