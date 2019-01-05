Snowshoeing In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Even though a lot of snow melting, there are some people taking advantage of the snow still left on the ground.

The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum in Sioux Falls is now offering “snowshoeing tours.” Guides give the basics on the art of snow shoeing and lead tours through the trails. As long as snow is on the ground, Arboretum staff offers tours throughout the week and on weekends.

“It’s just something that (you know) in South Dakota we just have a long winter sometimes. Just to be able to get out in the sun like this, get some exercise, and see the nature that surrounds us because it’s totally different in the winter. It’s pretty out here,” says Executive Director Diane Gildemaster.

The Arboretum is open on weekends from 10 am until 4:30 pm.