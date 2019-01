St. Thomas More Girls Stave Off Tea In Overtime

Five-Time Defending Champion Cavaliers Avoid Consecutive Losses With 56-46 Wins

TEA, S.D. — The top-ranked St. Thomas More girl’s basketball team, winners of five straight State A Championships (six of the last seven total), narrowly avoided a second straight loss less than 24 hours after falling at Elk Point-Jefferson, staving off host Tea 56-46 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Tea. Click on the video viewer for highlights!