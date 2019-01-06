19-Year-Old Pierre Woman Killed in Crash near Wall

WALL, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old woman from Pierre was the teenager who died in an interstate crash near Wall last week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Sunday identified the victim as Katie Kloos.

Authorities say Kloos was a passenger in a car that was trying to pass an SUV on icy I-90 on Tuesday. The driver of the car lost control and collided with the SUV and another vehicle.

Kloos died at the scene. The driver of that car and two people in the SUV were injured and taken to the hospital.

