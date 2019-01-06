A Wishful Race At Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, SD– There’s nothing like hitting the slopes on a chilly afternoon, especially when you could be making someone’s wish come dream.

“These are fun races. All ages. All abilities. We have one category for kids 9 and under, so anybody can come out and enjoy the racing,” says General Manager of Great Bear Dan Grider.

“Angels With A Dream” has been an annual event at great bear for the past seven years. This event benefits the Make A Wish Foundation to help raise money to grant wishes for sick kids.

Grider explains, “We’ve granted 8 wishes so far for the kids. We’ve raised over $87,000.”

The initial goal was to raise at least 4-hundred dollars, but that number was quickly exceeded with a record number of racers. 67 people competed in the down-hill run, the highest number of competitors to date. Roxie Johnson started “Angels With A Dream” in memory of her husband after he lost his battle to cancer 10 years ago.

“We saw the kids struggling from cancer. One of his wishes was to grant wishes to kids that couldn’t get their wishes. (You know), go wherever they would like to go. He didn’t get to fulfill that, so now we’re doing that on behalf of him,” says Organizer Roxie Johnson.

It’s nice to see a little friendly competition, but the most rewarding experience for Roxie is meeting some of the kids after the race.

“They’re wonderful kids. (I mean), the things that they have to go through makes us realize, go back , and look at life as not so rough,” explains Johnson. “They go through a lot with these life-threatening illnesses.”

The event raised more than 6-hundred dollars. Great Bear officials encourage you to visit southdakota.wish.org to make a donation if you can.