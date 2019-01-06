Authorities Looking for Inmate Who Left Minimum-Security Facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An inmate at the Sioux Falls Community Work center left the minimum-security facility without authorization Sunday.

Authorities are looking for Lydell Black Spotted Horse, 31.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’6, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Black Spotted Horse was serving time for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Tripp County.

Anyone who has seen Black Spotted Horse or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.