Coyote Women Outlast Jackrabbits In Double Overtime Thriller

USD Wins 101-95

VERMILLION, S.D.—It was a thriller to remember as South Dakota triumphed over South Dakota State 105-98 in double-overtime Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in front of a capacity crowd of 6,004.

Three Coyotes surpassed 20 points in the game, marking a first in South Dakota program history for the feat to be accomplished. Junior guard Ciara Duffy scored a career high 28 points, sophomore center Hannah Sjerven tallied a career high 23 points and senior guard Allison Arens pitched in 20 points.

South Dakota (14-3, 2-1 Summit) won its fifth-straight rivalry game in Vermillion over South Dakota State (10-6, 2-1 Summit).

It was quite the memorable night for Duffy, who drilled her 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer with 5:34 remaining in the fourth quarter to put South Dakota up 64-63. She posted her six 20-point game of the season with her new career high 28 points. Duffy also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out a career-best seven assists.

Sjerven reached 20 points for the first time in her collegiate career and finished with a career best of 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. She also grabbed nine rebounds.

Arens posted her 19th career 20-point game with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. She handed out six assists without a turnover in the game.

Also reaching double figures for the Coyotes were sophomore guards Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens, marking the first time this season USD’s had five players in double-digits. Lamb scored 13 points while shooting 5-of-9 from the floor. She knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer and then hit a jumper on the ensuing possession to put USD up 72-70 with just over two minutes to go in regulation. Arens added 13 points as well with four assists and three rebounds.

South Dakota State senior guard Macy Miller scored a game-high 31 points and scored her 2,000th career point during the contest. Three Jackrabbits joined her in double-figures. Forwards Myah Selland and Tagyn Larson finished with 19 points apiece. Senior shooting guard Madison Guebert, whose younger sister Macy has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Coyotes next season, scored 15 points.

The Coyotes led early, jumping out to a 35-24 lead in the middle of the second quarter. The Jackrabbits closed that margin to two points, 39-37, by the halftime buzzer and used an 11-3 run to take a six-point lead midway through the third.

Duffy’s 1,000th career point, a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, gave South Dakota its first lead in more than 10 minutes. Following Lamb’s five points, a reverse layup by Duffy gave USD an advantage at 74-72 with 53 seconds remaining in regulation.

SDSU’s Miller got to the free-throw line with 25 seconds on the clock, but a miss on her second attempt and a defensive rebound by Monica Arens allowed USD to extend its lead. South Dakota did not miss a free throw down the stretch, holding a one-point advantage twice as SDSU’s Selland answered USD’s free throws with layups.

It was a 3-pointer by Miller with eight seconds on the clock that tied the game at 80 and sent it to overtime.

The Jackrabbits’ momentum carried into overtime as a 3-point play by Miller put the Jacks up 89-82. The Coyotes answered with a run of their own, tying it up 91-91 on a pair of free throws from Duffy with 18 seconds remaining.

Six points from Sjerven in the second overtime gave the Coyotes a 101-95 advantage entering the final 90 seconds. South Dakota finished off the period to win 105-98.

Sunday’s game marked the first time since 2011-12 that the Coyotes and Jacks have gone into overtime and the first time since 1990-91 that the pair have gone into double-overtime.

South Dakota capitalized with 18 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. The Coyotes outrebounded the Jackrabbits 41-30 in the game. The Coyotes also scored 24 points off of 13 Jackrabbit turnovers, with 13 of those points-off turnovers coming during the fourth-quarter comeback.

The Coyotes shot 50 percent (32-of-64) from the floor for the second-straight game. South Dakota also had back-to-back games of 10 3-pointers for the first time since the season opening games.

South Dakota hosts Purdue Fort Wayne next Saturday with tip-off at noon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

