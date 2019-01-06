Filing Taxes During a Government Shutdown

H&R Block is ready for tax season. Tax Analyst James Hoffman says even during the partial government shutdown the IRS can process tax returns.

“The IRS has already prepared all the months before even the shut down to handle hundreds and hundreds of millions of tax returns,” said Hoffman.

They’ll start accepting them at the end of January, but Hoffman says it’s a good idea to get prepared now.

“So you know we’re looking at W-2’s, we’re looking at you know getting stuff from if they have kids and they have daycare, you know their daycare providers, all the informational documents that will come. Some of them will come later in the month because employers need some time to finish their yearly tax stuff,” said Hoffman.

The IRS does not pay out tax refunds during a government shutdown. However, Hoffman says people should still file taxes as soon as possible.

“You want to file to secure a spot. You know you want to be able to when they reopened, that you’d be processed,” said Hoffman.

He also recommends filing electronically. It’s faster and there’s less paperwork.

“Electronic filing speeds up the time frame when you could get your refund back,” said Hoffman.

In a normal tax year when the government is open and fully operational, people who file online will usually get their return within eight to 21 days. It usually takes four to six weeks for those who file the old-fashioned way. So early filers could receive their refunds as early as February if the government reopens sometime soon. For now, no refunds will be issued while the government is still shutdown.