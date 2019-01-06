Iowa Firefighter Killed in Grain Storage Fire, Another Injured

Associated Press,
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) – One firefighter died and another was critically hurt while fighting a fire at a grain storage facility in eastern Iowa.

The Quad-City Times reports Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke says 33-year-old Lt. Eric Hosette died in Saturday’s fire at the ADM grain facility in Clinton, Iowa, and 23-year-old Adam Cain was injured.

Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown says firefighters were called to the ADM facility before 6 a.m. Saturday. While firefighters were battling the blaze inside a silo, there was an explosion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

