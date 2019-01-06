Live Camels At Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Attending Sunday Service is a weekly tradition for some families. For one Sioux Falls church, there was something a little out of the ordinary at church today.

Cosmo, Catalina, and Camille greeted church goers throughout the morning. The camels are from Sinai, a town outside of Brookings. To celebrate the 3 Wisemen seeing Jesus, otherwise known as the “Epiphany.” Church staff say bringing the animals helps the story come to life.

“We just thought bring camels to church to help tell the story. Our mission is to connect faith with everyday life, so this is a way to bring the story to life,” says the Senior Pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Randy Gehring.

Camels are meant to survive extreme weather conditions, so the cold did not bother them one bit. They can also drink up to 40 gallons of water at a time.