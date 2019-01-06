Man Found Dead of Gunshot Wound in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man was found dead Sunday afternoon in an alleyway south of 14th Street in downtown Sioux Falls. Police say he was shot to death.

Officers were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Witnesses tell police a bald man fled the scene at the time of the shooting in a silver or grey sedan.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and no additional information will be released at this time.

The area near 4th Avenue and 14th Street will be under investigation for several hours Sunday evening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Police Department or Crimestoppers at 367-7007.