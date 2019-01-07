Duffy and Teammates Saved Best for Last Against SDSU

VERMILLION, SD… The Coyotes picked up a crucial win Sunday on their home floor against South Dakota State. Macy Miller went over 2,000 career points and sent the game to OT when she nailed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation. And the Jacks built a 7-point lead in overtime before they rallied to send the game to a second extra session. Ciara Duffy went over 1,000 career points and had 28 for the game and USD took command in the 2nd OT to win 105-98. Duffy and her teammates showed plenty of poise down the stretch when it mattered most.