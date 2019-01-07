Emma Ronsiek On A Fast Track From O’Gorman To Creighton

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With parents who played in college, and younger sister Hannah and older brother Luke always ready to play, Emma Ronsiek got an early start in basketball.

“Yeah I think there’s a little bit (of sibling rivalry). You know we’ve always competed when we were younger so I think it’s just brought out the best in each other. I love volleyball but there’s a lot of starts and stops. Basketball, it’s always a fast paced game.” O’Gorman Junior Emma Ronsiek says.

And it might explain why she was able to get an early start on her varsity career at O’Gorman when she cracked the starting lineup as a freshman.

“My 21 years here at O’Gorman I think she’s the only freshman that we’ve ever started. Just a great basketball knowledge, ability to score, just such a versatile type of player.” O’Gorman Head Coach Kent Kolsrud says.

“I didn’t want to take anyone’s spot but I thought I deserved it. I was nervous sometimes but I just needed to focus on what I needed to do.” Emma says.

Soon after the only nerves came from those who had to face Emma. Ronsiek helped lead the Knights to the state AA championship that year, and averaged 20 points and eight rebounds a game last year as a sophomore.

“Just a player that plays with a lot of confidence as well. Never gets too rattled, never too high, never too low, stays really composed.” Kolsrud says.

So perhaps it’s fitting that Emma brought her college recruiting to a quick end, committing to Creighton early in her junior season.

“What position I play is kind of their main focus up there. So I kind of just went with my gut and I was like, you know, I really like the coaches, like the way they play, so kind of just decided to go there.” Ronsiek says.

With her Blue Jay career ahead, Ronsiek can take her time becoming one of the all-time greats in O’Gorman history.