Madison Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Fiance

Joseph Schmitz, 48, accepts plea deal for manslaughter charge for 2016 shooting

PIERRE – A Madison man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the 2016 death of his fiancé.

Joseph Michael Schmitz, 48, originally pleaded not guilty to murder after he was accused of fatally shooting Corina Booth, 46, at their Lake Madison home.

Schmitz told authorities he acted in self-defense when booth tried to stab him with a knife. Booth was found with three gunshot wounds in her chest and two in her back.

As part of the plea deal, Schmitz will be sentenced in June to 15 years in prison.