Olthoff Dunks, Lynx Sweep Riders in Hoops

BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a good night to be a Lynx fan. The Brandon Valley boys got 18 points from Jackson Hilton and an impressive ally-opp dunk from Carter Olthoff in a 64-53 win over Roosevelt on their home floor. The Brandon Valley boys are ranked 5th in the newest Class “AA” pol. The Brandon Valley girls are ranked 3rd and they traveled to the Riders gym and came away with a 55-41 win to improve to 6-1.