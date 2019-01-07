Out and About with Kali: Week of January 7
Just when you think, ‘there must not be much going on after the holidays,’ Kali Trautman of The Event Company joins us on KDLT News Today with a fun list of events to get you out and about.
Wednesday, January 9th – 2019 WILL Summit – Power Up, Brookings
Wednesday, January 9th – Yoga Happy Hour, Sioux Falls
Thursday, January 10th – Beer On The Brain, Sioux Falls
Saturday, January 12th – Christmas with the Animals, Sioux Falls
Sunday, January 13th – Faith and Family Night, Sioux Falls