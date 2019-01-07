Scoreboard Monday, January 7th
NHL
Wild 1, Montreal 0 *Granlund goal (12), Dubnyk 32 saves
H.S. Wrestling
Brookings 40, Roosevelt 36
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Adrian 72, Edgerton 54
Brandon Valley 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53
Britton-Hecla 63, Waubay/Summit 40
Central Lyon/Rock Rapids 91, Hills Beaver Creek 67
Dupree 56, Wakpala 54
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 70, Lennox 64
Groton Area 50, Webster 48
Herreid/Selby Area 67, Linton-HMB, N.D. 60
Langford 58, Edmunds Central 47
Murray County Central 67, Lakeview 59
Tri-State, N.D. 61, Waverly-South Shore 44
Viborg-Hurley 70, Alcester-Hudson 24
Girls
Brandon Valley 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Britton-Hecla 41, Aberdeen Christian 21
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, St. Francis Indian 40
Corsica/Stickney 70, Platte-Geddes 31
Dupree 74, Wakpala 58
Florence/Henry 50, Castlewood 47
Hills Beaver Creek 76, Central Lyon/Rock Rapids 50
Howard 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 28
Lake Preston 70, Iroquois 24
Lennox 64, Dell Rapids 45
Sheldon 58, Hartley/Melvin/Sanborn 32
Sioux Valley 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21
Viborg-Hurley 68, Alcester-Hudson 36
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Highmore-Harrold 61