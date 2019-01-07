Scoreboard Monday, January 7th

Scoreboard Monday, January 7th

NHL

Wild 1, Montreal 0 *Granlund goal (12), Dubnyk 32 saves

H.S. Wrestling

Brookings 40, Roosevelt 36

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Adrian 72, Edgerton 54

Brandon Valley 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53

Britton-Hecla 63, Waubay/Summit 40

Central Lyon/Rock Rapids 91, Hills Beaver Creek 67

Dupree 56, Wakpala 54

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 70, Lennox 64

Groton Area 50, Webster 48

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Linton-HMB, N.D. 60

Langford 58, Edmunds Central 47

Murray County Central 67, Lakeview 59

Tri-State, N.D. 61, Waverly-South Shore 44

Viborg-Hurley 70, Alcester-Hudson 24

Girls

Brandon Valley 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Britton-Hecla 41, Aberdeen Christian 21

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, St. Francis Indian 40

Corsica/Stickney 70, Platte-Geddes 31

Dupree 74, Wakpala 58

Florence/Henry 50, Castlewood 47

Hills Beaver Creek 76, Central Lyon/Rock Rapids 50

Howard 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 28

Lake Preston 70, Iroquois 24

Lennox 64, Dell Rapids 45

Sheldon 58, Hartley/Melvin/Sanborn 32

Sioux Valley 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21

Viborg-Hurley 68, Alcester-Hudson 36

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Highmore-Harrold 61

