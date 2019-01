SDSU Men Roll in Rivalry Win

VERMILLION, SD… It was all SDSU in Sunday’s 79-61 win over arch rival USD. Skyler Flatten led the way with 20 points as the Jacks built an early lead and rolled to victory despite the fact that Mike Daum was held to 4 points due to early foul trouble. Head coach TJ Otzelberger was very happy with his team’s effort.