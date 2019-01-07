Victim Identified in Fatal Weekend Shooting

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have identified the victim in a weekend fatal shooting in downtown Sioux Falls.

Jeremy Lynn Flynn, 37, was found dead in an alleyway Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police received reports of a shooting around 3:40 p.m. Sunday near the area of 4th Avenue and 14th Street. Flynn’s body was found between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police say a person of interest is in custody on a parole detainer, with charges pending.

They’re looking for more information from the public. People can call Crimestoppers at 367-7007 or reach out to Police on Facebook.