2nd-Ranked SFC Boys and Harrisburg Girls are Victorious

Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, SD… It was a good night Tuesday for 2nd-ranked team in this week’s polls. The Sioux Falls Christian boys jumped out to a 15 point lead early and went on to beat Dell Rapids 72-62 as Gavin Schipper led a balanced attack with 18 points. The Chargers improved to 7-0.

In girls hoops it was #2 Harrisburg also getting great balance in the 58-30 win over Brookings. Jeniah Ugofsky had 15 points and 9 rebounds for the Tigers who also improved to 7-0.

