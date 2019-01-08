Denny Sanford Donates $55M to Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls philanthropist T. Denny Sanford is donating $55 million to the Children’s Home Society.

It’s the largest gift in the programs 125-year history. Organizers say this gift will address two main needs, expanding the Children’s Inn Shelter and funding staff.

Sanford couldn’t make the announcement because he’s recovering from hip surgery. He gave his remarks in a video message, saying “this society is the most deserving organization.