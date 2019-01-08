Mayor TenHaken Announces Premier Center Campus Study Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mayor Paul TenHaken’s administration wants your input when it comes to the long term plan for the Premier Center campus.

TenHaken announced Tuesday that they are recruiting members of the public to join a study group on the project. They group will evaluate the needs of the area, like retail, parking, and facility upgrades and make recommendations to the mayor’s office.

The campus includes the Premier Center, Convention Center, the Arena, Sioux Falls Stadium, Howard Wood Field, and the Sheraton Hotel.

“This study group that we’re forming is in no way going to be able to wave a magic wand and spur a lot of private sector investment out here. However, we hope that is one thing that we will examine and see how we can do that. What we can do to spur more investment out here,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The group is scheduled to meet monthly from February to June. To Nominate yourself or others, just go to siouxfalls.org.