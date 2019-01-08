Palo and Teammates Enjoying Style of Play with Force

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce have always stressed defense since starting their relationship with the Miami Heat. But when they hired Nevada Smith you wondered if that might change a bit after his previous G-League team (RV Vipers) had scored record numbers of points. To the delight of Bubu Palo and his teammates, the Force have combined the two strategies this year and are averaging 117 points a game and winning as a result.