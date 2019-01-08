Plitzuweit Took Pressure off her Coyotes Sunday

VERMILLION, SD… The USD Coyotes clearly needed to win Sunday’s game with arch-rival SDSU. But head coach Dawn Plitzuweit tried to take the pressure off her players knowing that they would perform at a higher level if they were most concerned with making improvement after losing 104-99 at Denver Thursday night. Her strategy worked because the Coyotes came up with a 105-98 overtime win. The same two teams will face each other at the end of the regular season in Brookings.