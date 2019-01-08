Sanford Donates $55 Million to Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Children’s Home Society serves a variety of adults and kids who have lived through traumatic experiences including victims of child abuse and domestic violence. However, staff members say the non-profit is over capacity.

One of South Dakota’s most well-known philanthropists gave a record breaking donation announced Tuesday.

$55 million now belongs to the Children’s Home Society from T. Denny Sanford. It’s the largest gift in the non-profits 125-year history

“Incredibly humbled and incredibly honored,” says Children’s Home Society Executive Director Bill Colson.

Colson says this gift will address two main needs expanding the Children’s Inn shelter and funding staff.

“There’s really significant overcrowding at Children’s Inn. We were set up to deal with about 40 beds a night, and there were times when we were almost twice that many,” says Colson.

Sanford himself couldn’t make the announcement because he’s recovering from hip surgery, but he gave his remarks in a video message.

“It’s really truly one of the most meaningful organizations that I support. It was the very first one that i supported originally when I first came to town,” says Sanford.

Staff members say the society is the state’s oldest human services and nonprofit organization.

Former Governor Dennis Daugaard is also the Former Executive Director of the Children’s Home Society. He wants to spread the word about the organization.

“The more people know about Children’s Home the more they want to help, so I thank you for letting me share this day with you,” says Daugaard,

And the more people who know the more children who can be helped.

“The cause that we’re supporting today gives children safety and security, and that’s the most important thing,” says Sanford.

Sanford says he hopes that his donation will inspire others to give back. The Children’s Home Society says they are always in need of volunteers.